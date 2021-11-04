Coronel Nunes is hospitalized and frustrates Rogério Caboclo’s attempt to return to CBF | soccer

Less than a month earlier, on October 6, Caboclo tried a similar maneuver – but then appointed another vice president of the organization, Francisco Noveletto. The CBF ignored the two attempts to overthrow Ednaldo Rodrigues, who since 25 August has been the interim president of the confederation.

Caboclo’s plan also failed because of the 82-year-old Nunes’ health. This Wednesday, the leader was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo. Tests have found a problem in the heart, and doctors assess the need to operate on it. Late this Wednesday afternoon, he made a formal request for sick leave to the CBF – and sent a report made by the doctors who attended him at Einstein.

Rogério Caboclo

Before that, the board had already ignored the document filed by Caboclo. When contacted, the CBF informed that “interim president Ednaldo Rodrigues continues to exercise his functions normally”.

And that “Rogério Caboclo is prohibited from participating in any football-related activity for 21 months, by decision of the Brazilian Football Ethics Committee, unanimously endorsed by the General Assembly, formed by the 27 State Football Federations, a decision accepted by FIFA and extended to worldwide scope”.

In a statement distributed to the press, Caboclo states that “the nomination follows article 61 of the CBF statute, which says that it is the removed president himself who must choose his temporary replacement among the entity’s vice presidents.”