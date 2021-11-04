Court accepts accusation against Rodolfo Landim and 4 more for loss to pension fund | Rio de Janeiro

The 10th Federal Criminal Court accepted a complaint from the Federal Public Ministry of Brasília against the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, and four other people for crimes while managing a pension fund. In addition to Landim, Demian Fiocca, Nelson José Guitti Guimarães, Geoffrey David were denounced.

According to the MPF’s complaint, the accused committed acts of fraudulent management of a similar financial institution when applying FIP Brasil Petróleo 1 resources to the American company DEEPFLEX INC.

The act, according to the MPF, would violate the Fund’s Regulation, the rules of the Brazilian Securities Commission and the due diligence duties of third-party capital managers.

The complaint says that the five committed crimes as managers of FIP Brasil Petróleo 1 in the sense of applying (indirectly) in investments abroad from the purchase of shares in the American company through the use of a legal entity to be created in Brazil .

The body states that, by a normative instruction from the Brazilian Securities Commission, the administrator, directly or indirectly, on behalf of the fund, is prohibited from investing funds abroad.

The financial investment would have occurred through “acts with contours of apparent fraud”, as described by the MPF. This statement was due to the fact that, for the purpose of finding a way to circumvent the prohibition of investments abroad, the managers decided that the investment would be made possible through a legal entity to be created in Brazil, for which the head office company should be transferred (Deepflex do Brasil Indústria de Dutos Flexíveis Ltda.).

However, as the MPF says, the investment proposed by the FIP BP 1 managers provided for, in its proposal, the allocation of the amount invested almost entirely abroad, “which is far from the objective of directing its investments in Brazilian companies and those based in Brazil, inserted in the productive chain of supply of goods and services for the oil and gas industry”.

“These facts led to a nominal loss (not readjusted) of R$ 100,300,000.00 (one hundred million, three hundred thousand reais), which is the amount that was invested in the company Brasil Petróleo Participações SA regarding the Deepflex Project”, says the complaint .

At the time of the complaint, the newspaper O Globo, the defense of Landim and the other members of Mare Investimentos who worked at the FIP, Demian Fiocca and Nelson Guimarães, denied irregularities.