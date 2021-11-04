Court accepts accusation and files action against Landim for fraudulent management – 11/03/2021

The Justice accepted the complaint of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and initiated a criminal action against the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, for fraudulent management. Nelson José Guitti Guimarães, Demian Fiocca, Geoffrey David Cleaver and Gustavo Henrique Lins Peixoto were also denounced.

The red-black leader and the others mentioned, representatives of the companies Mare and Mantiq, are accused of having defrauded the pension funds Funcef, Petros and Previ, in a case that occurred before Landim’s arrival as president of Fla.

Those cited by the Court will have ten days to respond to the accusation in writing and allege everything that interests the defenses, such as sending documents, justifications and specifying evidence, in addition to appointing witnesses for the case.

The complaint was filed by the MPF in July and points out that FIP ​​Brasil Petróleo 1, a fund managed by the executives, remitted money abroad, something prohibited by FIP regulations.

The MPF claims that the American company Deepflex was used in the operation. The money was irregularly remitted abroad and the company went bankrupt, making all the money it had received disappear.

In the decision, judge Frederico Botelho de Barros Viana, from the 10th Judiciary Section of the Federal District, pointed out that “the communication sent to the MPF by the Swiss authorities brings with it evidence of money laundering and currency evasion crimes, which should be better determined”.

The magistrate also ordered the maintenance of the blockage of the amount contained in the Termogas International Inc account. The measure “insures – in part – the amount necessary for the reimbursement of the damages allegedly caused by Landim during the management of FIP Brasil Petróleo 1.”

The Termogas account would have been irrigated from Landim’s resources, with suspicions of money laundering and foreign exchange evasion. The executive transferred there, according to the MP, US$ 643,000.

According to the MP, the maneuver that made the alleged irregularity feasible consisted in the creation of the companies Brasil Petróleo e Participações SA and Deepflex do Brasil. They were used as a façade, with the aim of applying them to Deepflex.

The resource was sent to Brazilian companies, which sent it abroad. The MPF estimates the breach at more than R$100 million and asks the defendants to pay triple this amount, which would have to be corrected based on the Selic rate.

UOL Esporte asked Landim and Flamengo for a position, but did not receive an answer until the publication of this article.