Covid-19 cases on the planet rose 3% last week

Covid-19 cases on the planet grew about 3% last week, which indicates the maintenance of the upward trend started in the previous seven-day period, as reported today by the WHO (World Health Organization).

In all, according to statistics released by the agency, there were more than 3 million positives reported in the last week.

Europe is currently the most affected region in the world, totaling 1.7 million of these cases, which points to an increase of around 6%. The Americas, with 734,000 new infections registered an increase of 3%.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the increase was 2%, with 178,000 cases recorded.

In all other territorial subdivisions established by the WHO, there was a downward trend, with 12% less positive in the Middle East, and 9% falling in South Asia and Africa.

Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, the planet has had more than 246 million cases, with 93 million in the Americas and 76 million in Europe.

Also according to the World Health Organization, last week there were more than 50 thousand deaths, which represents an increase of 8% compared to the previous period and the second consecutive high, after a month of low.

Almost half of the victims, around 24,000, were registered in Europe, where the growth was 12%, largely driven by Russia. The Americas accounted for approximately 15 thousand victims, 4% less than the previous week.

This Monday, the world surpassed the barrier of 5 million deaths by covid-19, according to WHO data. Of the deceased, 2.2 million are in the Americas, 1.4 million in Europe and 682 in South Asia, the three most affected regions in the world.

Last week, the United States was the country with the most positive cases of covid-19, 528 thousand, which represents a growth of 7%, followed by the United Kingdom (258 thousand), Russia (272 thousand), Turkey (182,000) and Ukraine (152 thousand).

Also according to the World Health Organization, the delta variant, initially identified in India, is present in 99.5% of new cases, according to the GISAID analysis network.

In addition, 7.13 billion doses of vaccine against covid-19 were applied across the planet, at a current rate of 27 million per day.

About 49.7% of the world population received at least one dose of immunizing agent. However, this rate drops to 3.9% in low-income countries, as pointed out by the WHO.