Covid-19 grows again in some parts of the world | Coronavirus

Covid-19 numbers started to grow again in America, Europe and in countries like Russia and China. One of the reasons for the growth of indicators is the low rate of vaccination in some nations.

In Europe, in the third week of October, 1.3 million cases were registered, which represents an increase of 7% in the previous week, according to data from the European Center for Disease Control.

In Eastern Europe, where vaccination is slow, 13 countries have registered an increase in deaths for at least two weeks, such as Romania, Bulgaria and Bosnia Hergovina. In Romania, for example, vaccination reached only 31% of the population, according to the University Johns Hopkins.

In the Americas, the concern is with six countries, including Canada, which has 74% of its population immunized against the virus. The now faces the fourth wave of contamination after a drop in the pace of vaccination in August.

