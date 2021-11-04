Covid cases set records in Europe near winter







Health professionals transport patient to Covid-19 hospital in Moscow 10/13/2021 REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva Photo: Reuters

Infections by coronavirus are reaching record levels in many countries of the Europe while the Winter approaching, which led to a request for action by the World Health Organization (WHO), who described the new wave as a “serious concern”.

Soaring caseloads, especially in Eastern Europe, are raising debates on whether to re-enact circulation restrictions before the Christmas holiday and how to persuade more people to get vaccinated. Such debate comes as some countries in Asia, with the notable exception of China, reactivate their tourism sectors for the rest of the world.

“The current rate of transmission in the 53 countries of the European Region is a serious concern,” said the WHO regional head, Hans Kluge, adding that the spread was exacerbated by the Delta variant, which is more transmissible.

The virus spreads faster in the winter months, when people gather indoors.

Kluge has previously warned that if Europe follows its current trajectory, there could be 500,000 Covid-related deaths in the region by February. “We need to change our tactics from reacting to Covid-19’s shots to prevent them from happening in the first place.”

The region totaled almost 1.8 million new cases last week, an increase of 6% compared to the previous week. The number of deaths rose 12% over the same period.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, reported 33,949 new infections, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began last year. The cases of Russia and Ukraine are on the rise.

Austria’s daily number of coronavirus infections hit a record set a year ago, making a lockdown for the unvaccinated increasingly likely.

Covid-19 prevalence in England reached its highest level on record in October, said Imperial College London, led by a high number of cases in children and a spike in the southwest.

Slovakia reported 6,713 new cases, also a record, and Hungary’s daily new cases more than doubled from last week, reaching 6,268. Poland, Eastern Europe’s biggest economy, reported 15,515 new cases on Thursday, the highest figure since April. Croatia and Slovenia reported record daily infections this Thursday.

THE China it is also on alert at its international ports of entry to lessen the risk of entry of covid-19 cases from abroad, and intensifies restrictions within the country amid a growing outbreak less than 100 days from Beijing Winter Olympics. Officials are also tightening restrictions on covid-19 in the capital ahead of a large meeting of top Communist Party members next week.