Cristina dies in Império? Find out how the kidnapping of the commander’s daughter ends. · TV News

Cristina (Leandra Leal) will be kidnapped, but José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will save her from the clutches of his unscrupulous brother. The Commander, however, will end up shot and killed in the back in Império. The blonde will become another victim of José Pedro (Caio Blat), who will have revealed to be Fabrício Melgaço in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The sequel, which will aired from this farm (4), will begin with Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) rendering the “man in black” and his faithful squire. When he is about to shoot his rival, the biologist will be distracted by a noise caused by Josué (Roberto Birindelli) and will be shot in the chest. “Die! Tell me now who the shit is,” the rich man will scream.

José Alfredo will then enter the abandoned shed and chat with his son. “I won’t give you any money. While Joshua takes care of Silviano [Othon Bastos], I’m going to release Cristina and give you the lesson you deserve”, will shout the almighty.

José Pedro will threaten to shoot his father, but will be knocked off a crane by Vicente’s wife (Rafael Cardoso). It will have been positioned in the tethered equipment cabin, but will move a lever with one of its legs.

The Commander will have the perfect chance to eliminate his worst enemy, but he will look into the heir’s eyes and lose his nerve. He’ll hit the executive with a gun in the head and knock him out. Maria Marta’s husband (Lilia Cabral) will untie the bastard and try to run away with her.

Surprise element

Amanda’s boyfriend (Adriana Birolli) will wake up just as her sister, father and driver will have their backs turned. He will pull out a revolver that was attached to his leg and shoot his father in the back.

José Pedro will try to shoot himself in the head, but will be stopped by Cristina, who will be angry and thirsty for justice. “You’re not going to die, you bastard! You’re going to live with that guilt, you killed our father. Look at me,” yells the former street vendor.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year. The plot will go live next Monday (8).

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

