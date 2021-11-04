Crowded! With barriers, Atlético-MG fans put the club’s record audience in the new Mineirão | athletic-mg

If with limited public there was a traffic jam and entry at the last minute, with 100% clearance, the problems of access to Mineirão were accentuated. Anyway, Atlético-MG fans packed the stadium in the victory against Grêmio, with 56,624 present.

Athletic News

Performances: Vargas has the blood of ice and decides; Zaracho and Diego Costa are doing well

This audience is the largest in Galo’s history since Gigante da Pampulha was reopened after renovations in 2013. In the first year of the remodeled stadium, Atlético was champion of the Libertadores with 56,557 present at Mineirão, on the night of glory (see major audiences below). The 56,000 in the final against Olimpia is still the record in terms of paying audience (there were no freebies).

Atletico’s good campaign at the Brazilian Nationals, leader with 62 points, 10 more than runner-up Palmeiras, drew a crowd to Mineirão. Lots of traffic in the Pampulha region hours before the ball rolls, huge lines to access the parking lot (which had sold out spaces) and confusion outside.

1 of 3 Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

At the end of the first half, there were still people trying to access the stands. Many fans heard Zaracho’s goal, scored after 11 minutes of play, while they needed to win the turnstiles. With a lot of people in the stadium, the mobile internet signal is impaired, which creates a direct obstacle to the presentation of the QR Code of tickets sold online only.

In 2017, in the final of the Copa do Brasil, Cruzeiro had a total audience of 61,017 against Flamengo (champion on penalties). It remains the biggest record of Mineirão since its reopening.

The new protocols of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte released the Covid-19 test for those who completed the vaccination cycle, and removed the rule of closing the gates one hour before the start of the match, in order to facilitate the visit and access of the fans.

As the game unfolded, and the situation became apprehensive, the Military Police intervened and, at a critical moment, ordered the release of the turnstiles for the fans to pass through, anticipating a crowding and lack of patience that could lead to violent acts.

Obviously, a large portion of the fans did not fulfill the determination (and advice) to arrive early at Mineirão and then enter the stadium, looking for their place. Those who spent time in the surroundings, experiencing the old pre-game atmosphere, paid a dear price when they lost the first half. Mineirão released a note about the events (read at the end).

2 of 3 The Rooster x Olimpia bordero, in 2013 — Photo: Conmebol The bordero of Galo x Olimpia, in 2013 — Photo: Conmebol

Galo will have two more home games, then at the Brazilian Nationals. They face América-MG in the derby, next Sunday, at 4 pm, and then host Corinthians on another Wednesday. The match against Grêmio was delayed from the 19th round, with Atlético already symbolically champion of the 1st round.

Galo’s biggest audiences in Novo Mineirão

56,624 gifts

11/3/2021

Athletic 2×1 Grêmio for the Brazilian 56,557 gifts and payers

24/7/13

Atlético 2×0 Olimpia in Libertadores final 55,987 gifts

6/28/15

Atlético 1×0 Joinville in the Brazilian 54,786 gifts

7/23/14

Atlético 4×3 Lanús in the Cup final

“Mineirão informs that in today’s match, between Atlético and Grêmio, for the Brazilian Championship, with 100% occupancy allowed by sanitary protocols, there was slow access for fans, which caused a delay in the entrance of about 10% of the audience present.

The delay in access is due to test checking protocols and the new functionality of tickets printed at home by fans.

Due to ticketing restrictions and limitations, fans print their own tickets without the quality standards of traditional ticketing, which present operational challenges such as crumpled paper, poorly read QR Codes, slower counterfeiting checks. These problems lead to a reading delay of at least triple the time to access the turnstiles. For this reason, Mineirão advises that the entry of fans must take place earlier than usual.

Traffic in the city meant that fans arrived at the last minute and the checking of tests at the entrance to the Esplanade generated queues.

After the start of the match and, mainly, Atlético’s goal, it generated an atmosphere of pressure for the entry. Under the guidance of the Military Police, in conjunction with the Mineirão operation, the turnstiles were released and tickets collected for manual checking.