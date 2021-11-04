Cruzeiro comments on Leque’s controversial likes: ‘new error will be inadmissible’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Vitor Leque generated new controversy with a like in a provocative post to Cruzeiro

The controversial likes of striker Vitor Leque on the social network led to a meeting to manage the crisis caused by the player, which angered fans and managers by engaging in provocative publications against Cruzeiro.

This Thursday afternoon (4), on Fox’s official Twitter profile, a statement in a stronger tone indicated that Fan’s new skid “there will be no forgiveness”.

“We talked to the athlete Vitor Leque, who will publicly retract. For us, another mistake will be unacceptable. We reinforce that the total focus of our entire team is on the final stretch of the current competition”, says the club’s official message.

Fan “liked” a provocative post to the celestial club made to the TNT Sports account. The image showed Atlético’s fans and a fan holding a blue coffin with the letter B, in reference to Fox’s presence in the Second Division of the Brazilian Championship.

Leque’s controversial enjoyment caused furor and complaints from Cruzeiro fans on social networks. Annoyance that reached the new director of communication at the club, Vinicius Lordello.

On Twitter, Lordello said he would talk to the athlete. “Already mapped. We will have an important conversation with him,” he said in response to a supporter on the microblog.

For the second time in less than two weeks the striker was the target of complaints from fans. On October 24th, Vitor Leque liked another post from TNT Sports comparing Atlético’s moment with Cruzeiro’s. “It’s not enough to be the leader! You have to be first and see your biggest rival get very close to playing in their third consecutive B Series.”

Vitor Leque apologized at the time of his first controversial post and claimed that it had been “unintentionally”.

“About the publication that people are saying I liked, it was unintentionally. In no way would I make an affront to Cruzeiro’s fans. I give race in every match and would not do anything to harm me,” explained the striker at the end of last month.

