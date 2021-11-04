Cruzeiro hits the hammer and sets back to Mineirão for a direct duel with Brusque | cruise

After playing consecutive games at Independência, Cruzeiro hit the details and hit the hammer to play at Mineirão against Brusque, next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, for the 35th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

The club had been looking for an agreement with Minas Arena, the administrator of Gigante da Pampulha, since the middle of the week. With the release by the Belo Horizonte City Hall for maximum occupancy of the stadiums, Cruzeiro understands that it will be important to have the Mineirão filled to try to guarantee the permanence in Serie B. A meeting this Thursday morning confirmed the decision.

Aiming precisely at a large audience, Cruzeiro will place tickets with lower prices than in previous games. Against Confiança (another game the club sent with fans at Mineirão), for example, the cheapest ticket cost R$70.

There was a campaign by several fans on social networks for the club to return to Gigante da Pampulha in front of Brusque, putting tickets at more affordable prices. It is worth remembering that Article 14 of the Series B Regulation provides for tickets with a minimum price of R$20 (half-price to R$10) in tournament games.

The first game of Cruzeiro after the release of the public’s return was at Mineirão, against Confiança. 4,730 fans witnessed the victory by 1-0. The game brought a loss of R$ 134 thousand to the heavenly coffers.

The match gained importance because, depending on the results in the next game, against Londrina, for the 34th round, there is a possibility that the Minas Gerais team will enter the relegation zone. They are only two points ahead for the Paraná, which is the next opponent and is also the club that opens the relegation zone.

Despite the release of 100% of public presence, there are still protocols to be respected in the game. You will need to present proof of two doses of vaccine against Covid-19 or negative test for the disease, performed at most 72 hours before departure. It is mandatory to wear a mask inside the stadium.