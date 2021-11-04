Cruzeiro indicates that he will play the final stretch of Série B at Mineirão and with cheaper tickets – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad / Cruise Cruzeiro must face Brusque and Náutico, in Mineirão

Cruzeiro announced, on the morning of Thursday (4), that it will play the final straight as home team in Série B, in Mineirão. The heavenly club published a message to the fans informing the decisions, indicating the possibilities by calling the stadium “home where we have our biggest and beautiful stories” and also about the cheapest tickets at this decisive moment of the competition.

“I really need the singing, the scream, the encouragement and the love of every Cruzeiro. Therefore, and because I don’t need just a few, but many, I want to know: if I play at the house where we have our biggest and most beautiful stories, will you come with me?”, highlighted Cruzeiro.

Raposa also asked for understanding from the 5 Star Partners so that the tickets are more accessible for the general sale of the public in the games against Brusque and Náutico, which are scheduled for next Tuesday (12) and Saturday (27), respectively.

According to the reporter Samuel Venâncio, from Rádio Itatiaia, the trend is for tickets to be sold from R$ 10 to the club’s supporting members. The values ​​in the Lower Yellow and Upper Yellow sectors must be R$10 for members and R$20 for non-members. In Vermelho Inferior, the trend is for R$15 for members and R$30 for non-members.

The sale will be released to other areas according to the proportion of sales.

See the full publication:

Dear Blue Nation, It has not been easy to live far from where I am used to being. In the recent past, they took advantage of me beyond what I could bear and we have suffered the consequences of that. I survive for you! I’m only strong with you! ?? Bruno Haddad / Cruise pic.twitter.com/fTITxJ7KrI – Cruise ?? (@Cruise) November 4, 2021

