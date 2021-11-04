Cruzeiro may stop in the Serie C relegation zone this weekend – 11/04/2021

The never-ending sequence of mistakes made at Cruzeiro continues to present unimaginable consequences for most of its fans a few years ago, when the club was celebrating its double in the Copa do Brasil (2017/2018), but behind the scenes it was corroded. The Minas Gerais association is going through an unprecedented crisis and runs the risk of ending up in the third division.

The round was not the worst possible for Cruzeiro due to the reaction of Goiás against Ponte Preta. The emeralds lost, at home, 2 to 0 and went for the 2 to 2. Even so, the monkey reduced their disadvantage for the team from Belo Horizonte to just one point with five rounds before the end of the Brasileirão Serie B.

And two other teams approached Cruzeiro after their 16th draw in the event. Brusque, beating Náutico by an incredible 4 to 3, reached 38 points. And Londrina, still in the relegation zone, in 17th place, but with the same score after surprising Remo, in Belém, getting the victory by 1-0.

The team from Paraná may beat Cruzeiro in the next round, if they win the direct confrontation, at home, which would take them to 41 points, an identical mark that Brusque will have, as long as they overcome the virtually relegated Confiança (19th), in Aracaju. The Bridge will receive the CRB (6th) and winning, will go to 42. Unlikely, but possible the Cruzeiro no Z4 this weekend.

Points earned:

Cruise 40

Black Bridge 39

Brusch 38

London 38

