Cruzeiro: Vitor Leque returns to enjoy the provocative publication to Raposa

Cruzeiro striker Vitor Leque returned to enjoying an Instagram post that goes far from praising the club he defends.

This time, the player gave a ‘heart’ in an Instagram publication, on the TNT Sports channel, which shows Atlético’s fans, in Mineirão, with a blue coffin where the letter ‘B’, referring to the second division, is stamped on its top.

Again?

This was not the first time that the young player liked a post that provokes or criticizes Cruzeiro. In October, a post from the same network compared the numbers of Atlético and Cruzeiro in series A and B, respectively.

Hours after the like, Fan used the stories to justify himself and claim that he had mistakenly clicked on the ‘heart’, without convincing many people.

A similar situation now repeats itself. It remains to be seen whether it was, again, an involuntary manager or a nudge on the team itself that, in theory, should pay their salaries.

