CSN (CSNA3) has a 5% drop in profit for the 3rd quarter; Ebitda rises 23%

SÃO PAULO – CSN (CSNA3) recorded net income of R$ 1.325 billion in the 3rd quarter of this year, a decrease of 5% compared to the same period in 2020.

Compared to the 2nd quarter, however, the loss was greater and reached a drop of 76%, when it totaled R$5.513 billion. In this comparison, CSN says that the operational deterioration came, especially, from the mining segment.

In addition, the company highlighted that “there was an impact from financial expenses and the higher provision for income tax in the period, as a result of temporary differences”.

In turn, in the year, the profit totaled R$ 12.5 billion compared to gains of R$ 396 million in the same period last year.

CSN’s Ebitda

According to the company, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) adjusted totaled r $ 4.296 billion, up 23% compared to the previous year, but a drop of 47% compared to the 2nd quarter.

CSN pointed out that the adjusted Ebitda margin was 41% – an increase of 1.6 percentage points in the annual comparison, but a drop of 12.5 percentage points in comparison with the 2nd quarter.

This drop, according to the company, compared to the 2nd quarter, is a direct consequence of the result obtained in the mining segment.

“In addition to having observed a lower sales volume due to the commercial strategy carried out in the period (resulting in an increase in unsold cargo), it also had an important impact on the realized price (decrease in the Platts index and non-recurring effect of the quotation period) and the increase in the cost of freight”, wrote the company.

However, CSN states that it is important to point out “the non-recurring effect of the reversals of revenue provision, in addition to unsold cargo, which should positively impact the 4Q21 result.”

Additionally, the company added, price and freight dynamics are already more positive when analyzing future prices, which signals a better perspective for the next results.

CSN Revenues

In terms of revenue, there was an increase of 18% in the annual comparison, but retraction of 33% compared to the 2nd quarter, to R$ 10.246 billion.

“This result is a consequence of the drop in price and volume in mining, with a non-recurring impact of the reversal of the provision of revenue from previous periods, in addition to the lower volume of steel sold in the period,” said the company.

In the year, net revenue totaled R$ 37.5 billion and was 85% higher than in the same period in 2020.

Steel

Steel sales fell 23% year-on-year to below 1 million tonnes: 982 thousand. The foreign market saw a 15% drop, compared to the third quarter of last year, while the domestic market dropped by 26%. The falls compared to the 2nd quarter of 2021 were similar: 21% and 24%, respectively.

Iron ore sales also saw retraction, 11% year-on-year, to 8.183 million tonnes. In comparison with the previous quarter, the drop was 10%.

“The strong reduction in the price of ore with a significant reversal of revenue provision from previous periods, in addition to higher freight costs, significantly reduced the result of mining” in the period, explained the company.

“The strategy of prioritizing margins resulted in a drop in sales volume and generated a greater volume of cargo on its way to China without completed sales, which should positively impact the 4TRI21 numbers”, he stressed.

Costs

The cost of goods sold totaled R$5.942 billion in the 3rd quarter, 16% lower compared to the 2nd quarter, mainly due to “the decrease in sales volume in the mining and steel segments”.

According to the company, this situation is in line with the commercial strategy of prioritizing margins over volume and ended up offsetting the evolution of the cost of some raw materials needed for the production process.

Debt

Finally, CSN reported adjusted net debt of BRL 14.775 billion, but with cash and cash equivalents of BRL 16.649 billion.

Thus, the ratio between Net Debt and Ebitda was 0.64 times, compared to 3.67 times a year earlier and 0.60 times at the end of the second quarter of this year.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related