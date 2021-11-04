CSN Mineração (CMIN3) profits 45% less in the 3rd quarter; hedge and exchange variation help

Iron Ore (Credit: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – CSN Mineração (CMIN3) recorded a 45% drop in net income for the third quarter, which totaled R$ 804 million.

According to the company, the drop could have been even greater, if it weren’t for the positive effects of the hedge and the exchange rate variation.

The performance is a consequence of lower volumes and prices realized, given that there was less pressure on costs in the period.

According to CSN Mineração, in the quarter, there were “concerns regarding the Chinese market, with regard to the control of steel production, associated with the reduction of carbon emissions” and the energy crisis.

In addition, issues related to Covid-19 generated longer queues of ships at the ports, while uncertainties in relation to the real estate market ended up bringing a lot of volatility and bringing down the price of iron ore.

According to the miner, iron ore stocks in Chinese ports also increased, returning to the level of March and April this year.

“In this context, ore ended the quarter with an average of US$ 162.94/dmt, 37.8% higher than 3TRI20 (US$ 118.21/dmt)”.

In turn, the production of iron ore by CNS Mineração (CMIN3) totaled 10,309 million tons in the 3rd quarter of this year, 9% higher than the identical quarter of 2020.

CSN Mineração’s Ebitda

Adjusted Ebitda reached R$911 million in the 3rd quarter, down 66% compared to R$2.663 billion in the same period in 2020. The adjusted Ebitda margin dropped sharply by 35 percentage points, to 32.7%.

The weak performance of realized prices and the non-recurring effect of the high provisioning on sales made in previous periods, combined with the lower volume of ore sold with an increase in freight costs, were the main factors responsible for the decrease in margins, wrote CSN Mineração.

“By excluding this non-recurring effect, the segment’s Ebitda would be more than double that reported, reaching R$ 2.354 billion”, informed the company.

“This analysis is important to highlight the exceptionality of the impact when considering the largest variation ever recorded in the index Platts for a considerably short time span”.

Net revenue was BRL 2.783 billion, 29% less than the BRL 3.930 billion in the same period last year.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related