Cuesta says he is “honored” after reaching an expressive mark, and Aguirre may have “ideal scheduling” on Saturday

With the recent release of the Government of RS for 50% of the capacity in the stadiums, Inter hopes to have 25,000 fans at Gre-Nal on Saturday and still hopes to define details before disclosing how the sale of new tickets will be. Meanwhile, the STJD accepted its Attorney General’s injunction barring the Grêmio fans from the stadiums, already counting the derby – understand more here.

Off the field, Inter paid tribute to defender Víctor Cuesta for the 250-game Inter goal achieved. The defender, who has started the club since his arrival in early 2017, was thrilled on the web:

“250 games wearing the colorado mantle! What an honor @SCInternational. Thanks to everyone who helped me to reach this very important mark (employees, coaching staff, directors, teammates and the entire Colorado fans)”, posted the Argentine.

250 games wearing the colorado mantle!

What an honor @SCInternational

Thank you to everyone who helped me to reach this very important milestone (staff, coaching staff, managers, teammates and all the Colorado fans) 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/MZfTMknl3y — victor leo cuesta (@victorcuesta14) November 3, 2021

Diego Aguirre can get back to his ideal lineup

With the week free for training just thinking about Saturday’s derby, Colorado coach Diego Aguirre will be able to get back to his “ideal lineup” after several games counting on embezzlement. The technical committee is waiting for two players, Daniel and Moses, who are part of the 11 considered initial.

The goalkeeper suffered a crack in the rib and has not played since the victory over América-MG in Beira-Rio. He shows evolution and the club is optimistic in its lineup. If not, Lomba will be kept – Inter have not yet won with Lomba in the goal in the Brasileirão.

Moses, in the last week, had an absence confirmed by Inter due to muscle injury for about 14 days, but he trained last Friday, expanding the mystery. Paulo Victor would be the option.

Inter, which is 7th in the Brasileirão with 41 points, can play Gre-Nal with: Daniel (Lomba); Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés (Paulo Victor); Golden and Beautiful; Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.