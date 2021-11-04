Curiosity leads NASA to identify organic matter on Mars

second a new paper published by NASA scientists, the land exploration vehicle (or “rover) Curiosity managed to identify molecules corresponding to organic matter on Mars, something unprecedented in our studies of the red planet. And the best part: this discovery came almost by accident.

The study details how the rover had been experiencing a malfunction recently: during its journey in the region known as the “Cordillera Vera Ridge”, the vehicle collected a soil sample, but instead of dropping the material into an empty container, the Curiosity dropped the sample into a tube filled with chemical reagents.

The Curiosity rover continues to produce great results even after almost 10 years on Mars (Image: NASA/Publishing)

The reaction that followed, however, ended up working in our favor, as NASA scientists analyzed the molecules released by NASA and discovered organic material that no other agency in the world had discovered until now.

“This experiment was definitely a success,” said Maëva Millan, a postdoctoral researcher at NASA’s Goddard Flight Center. “Although we haven’t found what we’re looking for – that is, biological signatures – we have managed to show that the technique used is truly promising.”

It is important to emphasize that “organic matter” does not necessarily imply “we find signs of life”. Organic compounds are those that contain carbon, and they can be created in many ways, not just by biological processes.

In other words, the mission shared by Curiosity and the other rover (perseverance), continues despite its distinct search parameters: while the former has been collecting soil samples, the latter focuses on searching for rocky cores in sedimentary rocks that are remnants of a huge lake that existed on Mars billions of years ago.

But back to Curiosity: “in the normal process, when we collect a sample with the robotic arm of the rover, that sample is deposited in a specific container”, explains Millan. “In this case, however, the sample was placed in a tube filled with reagents.”

Chance favored NASA here: Curiosity has 94 sample containers in its belly – of which only nine have pre-stored chemical reagents. The surprise was shared by the team, who according to Millan, did not expect the sample to be rich in any organic material, considering that solar radiation and cosmic rays advance almost unimpeded to the surface of Mars – the planet’s thin atmosphere offers virtually zero protection. , which adds to its desert look.

But when analyzing the mixture, the NASA team identified benzoic acid and ammonia – two molecular markers that could be indicative of the presence of biological signatures.

In more open terms: it is not the “life” we were looking for, but it could be a path to it.

“One of the things we’re looking for in the search for organic molecules is understanding the habitability of Mars in the past, through biological indicators,” said Millan, who explains that the goal now is to identify the origins of these molecules (or “parent molecular structure ”). “Once we find that, we can tell where it all came from. Right now, with all the molecules we’ve found on Mars, we can formulate a hypothesis that they come from some geological process.”

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the Perseverance and Curiosity rovers (which are already on Mars), NASA is also awaiting the launch of the mission ExoMars 2022, coordinated and operated by the European space agency and which will not only carry a rover of the same name, but will also install a Russian landing platform on the red planet.

All these efforts, soon less, should help us to unravel more the mysteries pertinent to the evolution of Mars, and if one day the planet managed to harbor life before becoming the gigantic desert we know.

