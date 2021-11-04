D-Day vaccination against rabies for dogs and cats takes place this Saturday (6) in Ceará – Metro

With the goal of vaccinating more than 2.3 million animals, this Saturday (6), throughout Ceará, the D-Day of rabies vaccination campaign for dogs and cats. In the state, the goal is to serve 1.4 million dogs and almost 900,000 cats.

Animals from three months of age must be vaccinated, as explained by the State Health Department (Sesa). Vaccination rooms will be available in all municipalities.

Rabies immunization takes place annually and is the only way to protect animals and, consequently, humans. Until September this year, Sesa confirmed 56 cases of animal rabies in Ceará. In 2020, 76 were registered.

Anger Transmission and Symptoms

A viral infectious disease, rabies is transmitted to humans by the bite, lick or scratch of an infected animal. The incubation period for the virus in dogs and cats varies from 15 days to two months and you need to be aware of signs.

Among the symptoms, infected dogs may present aggressiveness, excessive salivation, hoarse barking, muscle tremors, lack of motor coordination, contractions, in addition to gnashing of teeth and staggering gait.

In felines, the change in behavior is slight, with hyperactivity and possible cases of seizures.

On average, the death of an infected dog and cat occurs five to seven days after the onset of symptoms.

How to proceed

The person who had contact or was bitten by an infected animal must wash the wound with soap and water in large quantities, according to Francisco Bergson Pinheiro Mourão, responsible for the State’s Rabies Program.

“The application of an antiseptic in the wound must also be done and the search for medical assistance must happen as soon as possible”, he advises.