Death of mother and daughter shocks residents of Angra dos Reis | Rio de Janeiro



Mother and daughter were stabbed to death – Reproduction/Social Networks

Mother and daughter were stabbed to deathReproduction/Social Networks

Posted 04/11/2021 08:42 | Updated 11/04/2021 08:44

Rio – The murder of 46-year-old Lucimar Freitas da Silva Vasconcelos and his daughter, Adriana Vasconcelos da Silva, 19, shocked residents of Angra dos Reis, on the Costa Verde of Rio. The crime took place this Wednesday, in the region of Bracuí. “People in the cruel world can’t be believed, my God,” said one netizen. “Such a beautiful city! But it has a history of extreme violence. My feelings to the friends and family of mother and daughter,” commented another. “I still can’t believe it. Such a sweet person,” said another woman. According to the 166th Precinct (Angra dos Reis) the victims were stabbed to death and the man named as the author of the crime, Márcio de Oliveira Vicente, Lucimar’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested.

According to the chief delegate of the 166th Precinct (Angra dos Reis), Vilson de Almeida, Lucimar and Adriana were found dead inside the house. Agents from the unit were carrying out investigations at the residence when neighbors named Márcio as responsible for the deaths. During the approach, police identified a cut on Márcio’s right index finger, who said the wound was caused by a knife when he was cutting cane the day before.

Also according to the delegate, when asked about his cell phone, to assist in the investigations, the man said that the device was under maintenance. The agents were also at the suspect’s house, in a room inside a complex of tenement houses, in the Sapinhatuba I community, where they searched. The police noticed that there was no furniture in the place, just clothes and few personal effects.

The bodies of Lucimar and Adriana were sent to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) in Angra. There is still no information on the date and place of burial of the victims.