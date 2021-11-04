Delta variant has 298 Covid cases and five confirmed deaths in Ceará; 43 municipalities registered the strain | Ceará

Among the hundreds of cases, five patients died from complications of Covid-19 infection. All men aged close to 60 years. Four were residents of Fortaleza, three of them with no recent travel history (characterizing community transmission of the variant) and one under investigation by the Center for Strategic Information in Health Surveillance (Cievs). The fifth death was a Filipino ship’s crew member from the Asian country (if imported).

With this, Sesa reinforces that it remains attentive to the increase in cases of infection by the variant in residents and travelers of Ceará. Genomic sequencing to identify the Indian strain is carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in partnership with the Ceará Hematology and Hemotherapy Center (Hemoce) and the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen).

Ceará already has 43 municipalities with confirmed cases of patients with the Delta variant. They are: Acaraú, Alto Santo, Aquiraz, Aracati, Ararendá, Beberibe, Camocim, Rattlesnake, Caucaia, Choró, Crateús, Eusébio, Farias Brito, Fortaleza, Hidrolândia, Ibiapina, Icó, Ipaporanga, Ipu, Ipueiras, Iracema, Irauçuba, Itapipoca , Jaguaretama, Jaguaruana, Maracanaú, Monsenhor Tabosa, Nova Russas, Paraipaba, Pentecoste, Poranga, Quixadá, Quixeramobim, Redenção, Russas, São Benedito, São Gonçalo do Amarante, Sobral, Tabuleiro do Norte, Tamboril, Tauá, Tianguá and Umirim.

Delta, alpha and mu variants in Ceará

Among the confirmed cases, 94 are residents with no travel history. Another 54 were passengers or crew of the Philippine vessel and the rest reported recent voyages or are being tracked. The sources that had the most reports of infected passengers are Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Brasília.

In August, the Alfa concern variant (originating from the United Kingdom) was identified in Ceará in a 64-year-old man, resident and coming from the municipality of Governador Valadares (MG). At the time, he was vaccinated with two doses.