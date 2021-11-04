Deolane Bezerra displays fortune in birthday presents

Deolane Bezerra showed that she is very much loved by her friends and work partners. The lawyer turned 34 years old last Monday (01) and surprised by showing that she earned a real fortune in gifts.

Through Instagram stories, the influencer showed her followers that she had won several boxes, with an approximate value of 70 thousand reais in designer items.

In the images, you can see: a Prada bag, valued at R$15.5 thousand, a ring by the Hstern brand, which costs R$13,100, a black Louis Vuitton boot, for R$11.7 thousand.

The ‘doctor’ also won a R$4.8 thousand Gucci sandal, a R$2.8 thousand wallet, a R$5.2 thousand scarf, a R$3 thousand golden sneaker, a handbag of R$ 6,600 and a sandal of R$ 8 thousand. Deolane Bezerra’s ‘birthday party’ takes place this Wednesday(03).

Deolane Calf. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

intimate surgery

Recently, Deolane Bezerra surprised her fans and followers with some details about an intimate surgery she performed. The lawyer underwent a procedure better known as nymphoplasty.

“Dtwo normal births! Man, I’m 34 years old, what do people think, that it’s going to be cute for the rest of your life? Forget it, things wither, stretch, get up, go up, go down, the woman gave two laser cuts and left…”, said. And he continued: “It didn’t hurt at all! Mine was normal, only one side was a little bigger than the other, but now it’s normal“she said at the time.

