Deolane makes her funk debut on Mc Kevin’s track ‘Answer’ for Doctor 3

Deolane Bezerra is taking her career as an artist seriously.

Deolane Calf keeps honoring the deceased groom MC Kevin even after five months of the tragic accident that ended up killing the funkeiro. Now, during a live made on her official Instagram account, she showed a snippet of her first song as a DJ and singer, which was made in response to “Doctor 3”, one of Kevin’s biggest hits this year.

The funkeiro’s music was made in dedication to the Deolane, and for that reason, she decided to pay homage to him, with lyrics that lament the tragedy that happened on May 16th of this year. ”What good is this Gucci, what good is this Pradas, I don’t have you it’s not worth anything…”, says an excerpt of the song that Deolane Calf made in honor of her deceased husband. Internet users shared opinions about the music and the fact that the lawyer wanted to enter the musical universe.

Deolane wants to follow in Mc Kevin’s footsteps. The lawyer said that she wants to follow her husband’s legacy and also reflected on the fame she unexpectedly won. “Guys, how my life has changed. You give me so much strength to go on that you have no idea. Sometimes, I get really worried and tense because things are happening so fast and I see so many women talking that they look up to me, that I’m strong, a warrior…”, she said.

With tickets sold out, the show should have a collection of songs produced by the Doctor, as well as others by artists who will make special appearances in the presentation.

Check out an excerpt of the song: