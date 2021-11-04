Digital Yuan Already Used by 140 Million Users, Says China’s Central Bank | cryptocurrencies

Getty Images

SAO PAULO – The digital yuan, a version of the Chinese currency that runs on a blockchain, has reached the mark of 140 million active accounts, revealed a top executive at the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). These users have already handled the equivalent of about US$9.7 billion.

The expressive numbers of adhesion come from tests carried out by the government in several regions of the country since last year. In November 2020, the digital currency registered US$ 300 million moved.

The experiments intensified in 2021. In June, for example, residents of Shanghai province received $3 million in digital yuan in an official wallet.

The monetary authority has been distributing the funds to citizens to spend on food, transport, retail and government services, among others. So far, 1.55 million merchants can accept payments in digital yuan.

Mu Changchun, director general of the Chinese central bank’s digital currency institute, said at the “Fintech Week” event in Hong Kong that, despite the advance, the digital yuan still has no release date.

Chinese digital currency is the most advanced central bank digital currency (CBDC) project in the world. The asset, also known as e-CNY, digitizes the country’s fiat currency, which is issued directly by the central bank to the citizen at the tip.

In a report released in August, the risk agency Moody’s said the technology should help banks regain lost ground for fintechs.

“We look forward to adopting e-CNY to help strengthen the position of banks in the payment system as it will increase their data collection capacity and expand their user bases,” the document said.

In Brazil, the Central Bank continues discussions on the digital real as a new phase in an era of digital payments inaugurated by Pix. Bacen, however, has already revealed that it wants to go further and is studying the integration of solutions from the decentralized finance sector (DeFi) into the project.

The expectation is that the first proof of concept of the digital real will be presented in 2022.

(With Reuters)

