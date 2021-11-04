Dinner with sheikh and friendly: Barcelona’s next steps to try to release Xavi in ​​Qatar | spanish football

Barcelona want Xavi and Xavi want Barcelona. But halfway there is Al Sadd, the club from Qatar that gave the former midfielder the opportunity to end his career as a player and start his work as a coach. And Thursday promises to be work for the Catalan delegation that is in Doha. Led by Xavi himself, they will try to convince the Qatari club to release the Spaniard without paying a fine.

Xavi doesn’t hide his anxiety about a deal with Barcelona: “I hope it’s resolved soon”

The main sports daily in Catalonia, “Sport” and “Mundo Deportivo”, state that a Barcelona representatives dinner with Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, a member of the Qatar royal family who is also the president of Al Sadd – the most traditional club in the country. He did not participate in the last meetings between the teams, but will receive Barça representatives at the request of the next Xavi – who already has an agreement to sign with the team of which he is idol until 2024.

According to “Sport”, the coach is doing the midfield between Barcelona and Al Sadd and has as a trump card the good advantage with Al Thani to try for free release. It was because of his personal appreciation for Xavi that the sheikh would have agreed to receive the Barcelona delegation for a dinner at his palace, even in the absence of President Joan Laporta in the delegation, according to the newspaper.

Catalan newspapers claim that the Barcelona plans to offer a friendly against Al Sadd as a gesture to please the club’s board. Radio “RAC1” states that there is a possibility that the Qatari team will be invited to one of the next editions of the Joan Gamper trophy, a traditional friendly that closes Barça’s pre-season event at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona sent two club representatives to Doha: vice president Rafa Yuste and football director Mateu Alemany. The two have been trying to negotiate with Al Sadd in recent days, with the help of Xavi’s businessmen, Fernando Solanas and Arturo Canales. The coach himself has also been making an effort to prevent the Qatari club from arresting him, as he has publicly made clear his will to lead Barça at this time.

Although Al Sadd is playing a tough game and has officially stated that it intends to keep Xavi, Barcelona and the coach’s exhaustion would be optimistic about the release. If you cannot reach an agreement with the Qatar club, the Barça will have to pay €5 million related to the commander’s severance penalty, who began coaching at Al Sadd in July 2019, months after retiring as a player at the same club.

Xavi may have led Al Sadd for the last time last Wednesday, when his team drew 3-3 with Al Duhail. The entourage of Barcelona leaders was in the stands, and after the match the coach made a public statement, being surrounded by journalists. After denying that he was thinking about Barcelona, ​​he began to openly say that he awaits the definition of his future.