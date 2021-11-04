Dira Paes gives a dream gift to Nanda Costa’s twin babies

Actress Dira Paes gave a lovely gift to the twin daughters of Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh

The actress Tell Country gifted the twin daughters of the actress Nanda Costa and percussionist Lan Lanh with a very special gift! And Nanda made a point of showing the pampering she received from her professional colleague and friend.

Tell Country presented the twin daughters of Nanda Costa, the newborns Kim and Tiê, with two indigenous dolls that were made by indigenous people. Each of the dolls was addressed to one of the twins.

And the dolls came with tags that told what their names were. “Hello, Tiê, I’m Anafy”, said one of the tags. While the label on the other doll said: “Hello, Kim, I’m Kayapó”.

By showing the cute gift, Nanda made a point of thanking her friend and professional colleague. “We love Aunt Dira a lot!” said the actress and mother of the first time.

Internet users were just praise for those present. “Oh how cute! I loved it!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “What a beautiful gift! I loved it!”. A netizen also said: “How cute this gift!” And another internet user commented: “What prettiest dolls! This gift is very special!”.

Tell Country and Nanda Costa became great friends during the recording of the soap opera Salve Jorge in 2013 in which mother and daughter lived and Nanda was the protagonist. “I had great scene partners. Dira was an extremely important person in this challenge. I charge myself a lot, I always think I could have done better. We make a feature film every two days, I learned a lot”, said Nanda at the time in an interview with the Extra newspaper.

The twin daughters of Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh came into the world prematurely at just eight months of gestation. Fortunately, however, the babies were born well and are now at home with their mothers.

