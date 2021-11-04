Discover the 15 companies that must compete in the 5G auction | Technology

The event will offer the largest amount of spectrum in the history of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Four frequency bands will be offered in national and regional lots, namely: 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz. The bands function as “avenues” in the air for data transmission. It is through them that the mobile internet service will be provided.

Last week, representatives of companies interested in participating in the auction filed their proposals with Anatel. However, the simple delivery of the proposal does not entitle companies to participate in the event.

Bidders may be disqualified under some circumstances, such as if they do not deliver all the necessary documents and the required guarantees. Anatel will announce at the beginning of the auction if any candidate has been disqualified.

Of the 15 companies interested in participating in the auction, three are best known to the public, they are: the operators Claro, TIM and Telefônica (owner of the Vivo brand).

The others are regional providers, infrastructure providers, hardware companies and investment funds.

Oi will not participate in the auction, as it sold its mobile telephony arm — Oi Móvel — within the company’s judicial recovery process.

Oi Móvel was purchased in December 2020 by an alliance formed by Claro, TIM and Telefônica, and the sale is still under analysis by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Meet the companies interested in participating in the 5G auction:

Algar Telecom: fixed and mobile telephony and broadband internet operator, operating in 16 states. The company also works with voice and data, cloud computing, network and security management, IT and videoconferencing solutions;

fixed and mobile telephony and broadband internet operator, operating in 16 states. The company also works with voice and data, cloud computing, network and security management, IT and videoconferencing solutions; Brazil Digital Telecommunications: provider of telecommunications services through fiber optic cables. Provides network infrastructure for regional broadband providers;

provider of telecommunications services through fiber optic cables. Provides network infrastructure for regional broadband providers; Brisanet: internet provider via fiber optics, pay TV, music streaming, fixed and mobile telephony. The company serves more than 200 municipalities in the Northeast;

internet provider via fiber optics, pay TV, music streaming, fixed and mobile telephony. The company serves more than 200 municipalities in the Northeast; Clear: one of the country’s leading mobile phone operators. It offers broadband internet, pay TV, telephone service, data transmission and teleconference services, satellite solutions and value-added services (text messages, emergency services, etc.);

one of the country’s leading mobile phone operators. It offers broadband internet, pay TV, telephone service, data transmission and teleconference services, satellite solutions and value-added services (text messages, emergency services, etc.); Cloud2u (Greatek): operates in the area of ​​electronics, optics and telecommunications, providing products for internet reception, TV reception and network infrastructure;

operates in the area of ​​electronics, optics and telecommunications, providing products for internet reception, TV reception and network infrastructure; 5G Sul Consortium (Copel Telecom and Unifique): The Copel Telecom is a fiber optic broadband operator operating in Paraná. Unifique, on the other hand, operates in the telecommunications market with Internet services, pay TV, landline telephony, mobile telephony and data center;

The Copel Telecom is a fiber optic broadband operator operating in Paraná. Unifique, on the other hand, operates in the telecommunications market with Internet services, pay TV, landline telephony, mobile telephony and data center; Fly Link: internet provider through optical fiber. Operates in Uberlândia and region (MG);

internet provider through optical fiber. Operates in Uberlândia and region (MG); Mega Net (5G Initiative, consortium formed by more than 400 small and medium-sized providers): regional fiber optic internet providers from different regions of the country, covering 2,000 municipalities in the country;

regional fiber optic internet providers from different regions of the country, covering 2,000 municipalities in the country; Neko Communications Services (Surf Telecom): mobile virtual network operator, which combines telecommunications products with financial services;

mobile virtual network operator, which combines telecommunications products with financial services; NK 108 Enterprises (Highline): infrastructure provider for cell phone operators, acquired in 2019 by Digital Bridge, an investment fund specializing in digital infrastructure;

infrastructure provider for cell phone operators, acquired in 2019 by Digital Bridge, an investment fund specializing in digital infrastructure; Sercomtel: fixed and mobile telephony operator, data communication and broadband internet operating in Londrina (PR);

fixed and mobile telephony operator, data communication and broadband internet operating in Londrina (PR); Telephone (Live): one of the largest operators in the country, it offers voice services (fixed and mobile), mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra broadband, pay TV, information technology and digital services (such as, for example, financial services, cloud, entertainment and security);

one of the largest operators in the country, it offers voice services (fixed and mobile), mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra broadband, pay TV, information technology and digital services (such as, for example, financial services, cloud, entertainment and security); TIM: one of the largest operators in the country, operating in mobile and fixed telephony, internet access via modem, tablet, cell phone, fixed ultra broadband and fixed voice and data services;

one of the largest operators in the country, operating in mobile and fixed telephony, internet access via modem, tablet, cell phone, fixed ultra broadband and fixed voice and data services; VDF Information Technology (Dator): provides IoT (internet of things) services. It belongs to the Datora Group; and

provides IoT (internet of things) services. It belongs to the Datora Group; and Winity II (Homeland): telecommunications infrastructure provider of the Patria Fund.

