Discovery+ streaming arrives in Brazil on the 9th, announces columnist

O Discovery+, the new streaming service of the group of the same name, may arrive in Brazil next Tuesday (9).

According to UOL columnist Ricardo Feltrin, the company will hold an event on Thursday (4) to announce the official launch — with the right to a video revealing the news.

O Discovery+ was to have been announced in Brazil in September. However, scheduling conflicts and the launch of the Star+ competitor caused the debut date to be pushed back.

Discovery+ will bring original and exclusive content, in addition to a wide range of brands known to the public, such as Discovery Channel, Discovery Kids, Discovery Home and Health, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Science, Food Network and HGTV.

AT&T recently announced the merger of Discovery Inc. and Warner Media into a new conglomerate called Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Media’s content – ​​such as DC movies and Harry Potter – are flagships of HBO Max, which owned parent company (AT&T). The practical effect of this is not yet known, and how the two platforms will operate simultaneously.

In the US, the service was launched in January and costs between US$4.99 (R$28) and $6.99 (R$40). In Brazil he will arrive in combos with Globoplay. No packages or monthly fees have been revealed.