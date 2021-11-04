Dollar has the biggest drop in 1 month and Ibovespa closes higher with PEC – News

The dollar registered the biggest drop in a month this Wednesday (3), falling below R$ 5.60 at the end of a day that included an assessment by a tougher Brazilian Central Bank, with an imbroglio in Brasília about the voting of the PEC of the Precatório and confirmation of stimulus cut by the BC of the USA. The Ibovespa closed up 0.35% to 105,915.98 points.

The real was the best performer among the major global currencies this session. The dollar in cash closed down 1.45%, at R$ 5.5891, after varying from R$ 5.701 (+0.53%) to R$ 5.5776 (-1.65%).

The fall at closing is the most intense since October 1st (-1.47%). Outside, the dollar fell 0.22% in the late afternoon against a basket with rivals from rich countries.

The reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa, rose 0.35%, to 105,915.98 points, according to preliminary data, after touching 104,204.66 points in the day’s low and 106,754.42 points in the high of the session . The financial volume totaled R$ 35.3 billion.

The return of the holiday was also reflected in adjustments in the movement of receipts for Brazilian shares traded on the North American market (ADRs), with emphasis on the shares of Vale, since Wall Street worked the day before while B3 closed due to the holiday in Brazil.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.