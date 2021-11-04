Dollar retreats 1.4% with the withdrawal of monetary stimuli in the US and Copom; bag goes up

Fed announced a gradual cut in government bond purchases, but kept interest rates at minimum levels

Gary Cameron/Reuters Dollar falls with Fed decision to withdraw government bond purchases, but keep interest rates low



The main indicators of financial market Brazil closed this Wednesday, 3, in the positive field after the Federal Reserve (Fed, its acronym in English) – the Central Bank of the United States – announced the gradual withdrawal of the purchase of government bonds, and that keep interest rates at minimum levels . On the domestic agenda, investors analyzed the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) which revealed that the BC collegiate considered raising interest rates above the 1.5 percentage point increase applied last week. The dollar ended with a sharp drop of 1.42%, quoted at R$ 5.590. The exchange rate reached the maximum of R$ 5,699, while the minimum was R$ 5,578. O Ibovespa, a reference on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, closed the trading session practically stable, with a slight increase of 0.06%, at 105,616 points.

The Fed announced the reduction of stimulus to the economy through the purchase of government bonds. Starting at the end of November, the monetary authority will cut US$ 15 billion from the monthly acquisition, from US$ 120 billion to US$ 105 billion monthly. The Fed indicated that it would make a further reduction of $15 billion in December, moving the purchase to $90 billion. Despite the cut in stimulus, the Fed did not change interest rates, keeping the rate at minimum levels between 0% and 0.25%, and stated that “it hopes it is appropriate to maintain this target range until the labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with those of the Committee”. The reduction of monetary stimuli was already expected by the market amid the advance of the inflation domestic to the highest indices in recent decades. In the 12-month period, consumer inflation was 5.4% in September, driven mainly by higher prices for food and fuel.

Still on the agenda of interest, but from the Brazilian reality, the Copom considered an increase greater than the 1.5 percentage point applied last week, which raised the Selic at 7.75% per year. In the minutes released this morning, the monetary authority confirmed that it should make a new adjustment of the same magnitude at the December meeting, the last one in 2021, raising the basic interest rate to 9.25% per year. The increase of 1.5 percentage points was in line with what was expected by the financial market after the aggravation of the risk of irresponsibility of public spending with the federal government’s and Congress’ approach to changing the rules of the spending ceiling, the main fiscal anchor of the Brazilian economy. The movement had a strong negative reaction in the financial market, which took the dollar to the highest levels in six months, while the Ibovespa, a reference on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, dropped to the worst score in almost a year. The collegiate noted that “recent questions regarding the fiscal framework have increased the risk of deflation of inflation expectations”, and this could lead to “alternative scenarios that consider higher neutral interest rates”.