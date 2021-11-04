Dollar Turns and Falls with Profit-taking Before Fed By Reuters



© Reuters. Dollar banknote. May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ruvic data



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The market abandoned its earlier rally and began to show a steady decline this Wednesday, from 5.70 reais to around 5.60 reais, with the market taking profits just before the long-awaited policy decision in the United States and after an act considered more severe.

The dollar in cash fell 1.11%, to 5.6085 reais. The currency fluctuated from 5.701 reais (+0.53%) to 5.603 reais (-1.20%).

Real had the best overall performance in this session.

The agenda in Brasília is also on the radar, with attention focused on voting in the Chamber of Deputies of the PEC dos Precatórios, crucial for the government to be able to make room in the Budget and finance Auxílio Brasil, a social program that will replace Bolsa Família.

Operators comment that a movement to pocket profits and hunt for bargains was responsible for the improvement of the market. In fixed income, the slope of the DI curve fell, while the main local stock market index rose 0.6%.

(By José de Castro)