Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 plane returns to the skies after years of standstill

One of the most famous executive jets in the world, Donald Trump’s Boeing 757, former US president, returned to flight.

The businessman’s jet is one of the most famous icons of his wealth, but it hasn’t flown regularly since he took his seat at the White House in 2016. At that time, and allegedly against his own will, he took to traveling on official planes. American Air Force (USAF), equipped with protection and defense systems.

Now it was time for Trump to get back on his jet. Registered N757AF, his 757-200 was manufactured in 1991 and flew commercially for a company in Denmark and another in Mexico, before returning to the US and starting his service as the businessman’s executive jet.

Shortly after its troubled departure from the White House, Trump’s jet remained idle, supposedly waiting for a new engine, which never arrived. Several months later, the jet finally returned to the air, flying from Tennessee to Louisiana, as shown by a Twitter page that follows the businessman’s fleet:

There is no information so far if Trump was aboard this flight and what the future of the aircraft will be. Upcoming flights may give more clues about the use of the aircraft in this new post-Trump White House phase.

N757AF Landed near Ragley, Louisiana, US. Approx. flt. time 1 Hour : 11 Mins. pic.twitter.com/x7LdSrZFst — Trump Jets (@TrumpJets) November 1, 2021



