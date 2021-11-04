Dragon Ball to pit Broly against Jiren soon

Dragon Ball Super finally cast Broly as a canonical character in history, and since then fans have wondered how he would fare against various opponents, and one of them is certainly Jiren.

Although this match is still something in the fans’ imagination, we’ll soon see what happens when the two face off, even though this isn’t in a canonical environment.

Recently, the Legendary Pack 2 of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was announced, and as you can imagine, a lot of matches that fans would want to see will take place in it.

One of these matches is Jiren vs. Broly, and even though he’s not canonical, it will be interesting to see how he fares, after all, Bandai Namco’s developers make use of tables with the characters’ real powers to create these matches.

Below, you can check out the trailer for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Legendary Pack 2 where we can see Broly versus Jiren

The update will be available free of charge from November 4th, ie tomorrow, for all versions of the game, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Who out there is excited and ready for the new fights?

Dragon Ball Super is currently on hiatus. The anime ended in March 2018 with the end of the Power Tournament.

It is noteworthy, however, that the manga continues to be published monthly with unprecedented adventures.

In this new phase, Goku and Vegeta are facing a new challenge: Granolah, the survivor. This character suffered at the hand of the Saiyans at Frieza’s behest in the past, and now seeks revenge.

You can follow the full Dragon Ball Super anime on Crunchyroll, in its original language with Portuguese subtitles.

You can also buy Dragon Ball Super manga on Amazon, with discount and free shipping (for Prime) on many of the items.