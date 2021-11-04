Drought, frost and fire reduce sugarcane production in São Paulo – 11/4/2021 – Market

The unfavorable weather for most of the year, with a severe drought and frost, together with fires registered in the interior of São Paulo, caused sugarcane production to plummet in São Paulo this year.

As a result, more than 100 mills have already finished producing sugar and ethanol in the interior of São Paulo, which will make the off-season longer, as the next harvest will only start in April. The entity that represents the mills claims that there is no risk of shortages.

Weather adversities made the initial forecast for the crop for the center-south of the country to drop from 605 million tons to 520 million, or 14%, with a predominance of decline in São Paulo, according to Unica (União da Indústria de Cana-de- Sugar).

Of the 85 million tons less cane, 55 million are in São Paulo. The loss in the interior of São Paulo, as a comparison, is practically equivalent to the production in Minas Gerais or in the entire Northeast.

“The climate issue, with the drought, was general, but the frost was localized, with greater incidence in São Paulo, as well as the fire”, said the technical director of Unica, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues.

In total, 150 mills have finished production in the center-south by October, many with reductions of more than 20% in cane crushing. Seven out of ten of them are from São Paulo.

“Some even started the harvest later, on average 15 days, already had the expectation of disposal [menor de cana], which was mainly accelerated by frost. Part of the fire was in an area that had already been harvested, but it also affected sugarcane by harvest. This reduction was enhanced with frost and fire,” he said.

In the accumulated result for the harvest, sugar production reached, also up to the first half of the month, 30.35 million tons, against 34.68 million tons in the same period of the last harvest, which represents a drop of 12.49%.

Ethanol production, in turn, totaled 24.03 billion liters, with different scenarios. While hydrated (sold at service stations) were produced 14.55 billion liters (down 17.93%), anhydrous (mixed with gasoline before sale) produced 9.48 billion liters, with an increase of 19.86 %.

A professor at USP (University of São Paulo) specializing in agribusiness, Marcos Fava Neves stated that the crop failure generated losses at a time when prices were excellent for sugar and ethanol.

“In other words, a product that was invested, which had a production cost, fertilizers, pesticides used and which did not take place. At this time of energy crisis, all this additional bagasse, all the additional ethanol and sugar would greatly help Brazilian society” , said the expert.

With the climate scenario, there was a reduction in the offer of ATR (Total Recoverable Sugar), which is the sum of the plant’s sugars, by 15%.

“To a large extent, without a doubt, the price paid off. But the cost also increased, as did the issue of diesel consumption in the mechanization of crops, in addition to the amount of cane lost because there was no sprouting. The fire devastated a lot, he demanded. more investments in farming,” stated the entity’s director.

Padua attributes to the exchange rate the rise in the price of gasoline and, consequently, of hydrated and anhydrous ethanol. “Those who formed these prices were the consequences of the market. Foreign exchange, oil and restrictions on the supply of sugar.”

The rise in ethanol prices had already been closely monitored in recent months. At the end of September, researcher Ivelise Rasera Bragato Calcidoni, from Cepea (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics), at Esalq/USP, published an article in which she cited the unfavorable climate and the drop in production as reasons to boost biofuel prices in the country.

“With less raw material to be processed and low productivity per hectare, the off-season period should be longer than in previous years,” said the researcher.

The next harvest will only start in April, but Unica claims that there is no risk of ethanol shortages. “The producer works with a scenario of having a carryover stock, especially anhydrous. The producer prioritized anhydrous and will build stock that will guarantee April supply, regardless of how much it will produce in March and April,” stated the technical director.