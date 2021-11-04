Duilio talks about Paulinho and leaves Corinthians’ doors open for the player to train

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, spoke again about negotiations with defensive midfielder Paulinho. Without a club after terminating the contract with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, the player interests the alvinegro club.

“We talked a lot before closing the window, this is no secret to anyone. We ended up not getting it right and he went on with his life. He is a desire and I think of all Corinthians fans to see him again here. He won everything at Corinthians, with race and delivery, that’s our face. I really want to have him here, the coach too. He’s an amazing person and his quality as a player is indisputable. We have a lot of athletes here who are his friends. It could be, it’s a possibility, but it’s still early,” said Duilio, in an interview with the podcast Hi!Cast.

On other occasions, Paulinho used CT Joaquim Grava’s facilities to keep in shape when he was in Brazil. The president of Timão made it clear that the athlete is welcome at the club, even if negotiations do not materialize.

“The next window opens in January. I hope we can understand each other and he comes back here. He can come here to train regardless of whether we get it right. Any athlete who has passed here, we have open doors. Paulinho doesn’t even speak, besides everything he’s a friend. He knows this and the doors are open for him. When he was training at Red Bull Bragantino I even called him. Real contract, let’s see later and at the right time”, completed the top hat.

