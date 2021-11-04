DxOMark: Google Pixel 6 Pro shines in camera test and selfies beat the iPhone 13 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 Pro, even before its official launch, was already rated as one of the best camera-performing phones on the market. Big tech had been implementing significant advances in its computational photography technology over the generations of the Pixel family, and it finally reached its pinnacle with the debut of the new line. This Wednesday (03), DxOMark released the results of tests with the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera suite. The flagship lenses had their images compared to renowned rivals such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Huawei P50 Pro, the current leader in the global rankings.









Google

29 Oct



economy and market

27 Oct

Remember that the model in question has a triple set of cameras represented by the main sensor of 50 MP with optical stabilization, Dual PDAF and f/1.85 lens aperture; wide-angle lens with 12.5 MP sensor; and telephoto lens with 4x zoom and 48 MP sensor. On the front, there is an 11.1 MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Google Pixel 6 Pro achieved an overall score of 135, a respectable number for the top-of-the-line that outperformed peer competitors such as ASUS Snapdragon Insiders (133) and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (133), but did not outperform the iPhone 13 Pro (137) and Huawei Mate 40 Pro. In selfies, the cell phone achieved more prominence with an overall score of 102, surpassing the Galaxy S21 Ultra (100) and ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro (101), and almost invading the podium represented by the Huawei P40 Pro (103), Mate 40 Pro ( 104) and P50 Pro (106).

pros and cons

Pixel 6 Pro featured its excellent detail capture in photos and videos with favorable light conditions. Color rendering is one of the most attractive features of lenses on static materials, as is the agility of autofocus, even in night scenes. Noise is well controlled in selfies and optical stabilization is advantageous. Although it shines in several aspects, it is highlighted that the lack of preview of the bokeh effect can be bothersome in portrait mode captures. You videos do not have the same color quality that photos and may have noise. The front camera loses detail under different conditions and there are problems with focusing at certain distances.

Image samples

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has proven to be excellent at capturing wide dynamic range in photographs. In the comparison below, the exposure to the models is sufficient, despite “bursting” the lighting in the background. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the least powerful in this regard, as it is still led by the Huawei P50.

Dominating the partial score for color quality, the Pixel 6 Pro’s flagship camera oozes white balance with vivid colors and adequate saturation. iPhone 13 Pro Max exhibited blue shift.

Indoor, the Google Tensor chipset once again demonstrates its image post-processing power by producing the most faithful colors compared to rivals.

The tests below should attest to the efficiency of night mode and use of the automatic flash feature, but Google Pixel 6 Pro does not offer this possibility. With artificial lighting turned on, the model had good exposure to the model, but the background was heavily underexposed.

The Pixel 6 Pro’s wide-angle lens is noisy even in daylight and doesn’t have as advantageous a field of view as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Huawei P50 Pro, but it maintains a white balance with more faithful tones.

The front camera also took the lead in color rendering in producing an image with good white balance and skin tone fidelity. iPhone 13 Pro Max produces warmer color images. The Huawei P50 Pro, in turn, brings less saturation.

Selfie portrait mode is more powerful on Apple and Huawei models, especially on the iPhone, which produced a gradient blur effect with few depth estimation issues and good target capture.

video samples

What did you think of the images produced by Google Pixel 6 Pro? Comment your opinion!

Google Pixel 6 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.