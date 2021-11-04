eFootball 2022: Fix wins release date for PC and consoles

Konami announced this Wednesday (3rd) that eFootball 2022 will get a performance-fixed version on November 5th with a free upgrade for consoles and PC. According to the developer, the game file has the number 0.9.1 and “it’s just for bug fixing”. “Detailed patch notes will be on our website at the time of release,” the company’s statement added.

The patch had been promised for October 28th, but was pushed back. “Sorry for the delay and inconvenience. We hope the additional time will allow us to ensure that the experience [do jogo] get better for all users,” Konami said at the time.

?? Version 0.9.1 of eFootball™? 2022 will be released on November 5th for PC/Consoles. This update is for bug fixing only. Detailed patch notes will be on our website at the time of release. Thank you for the patience — eFootball™? Brazil (@Play_eFootball) November 3, 2021

The release of eFootball 2022 it happened on September 30th, and what was supposed to be good news for fans, as the franchise became free on consoles and on the PC, turned into a major disaster. Players criticized bugs, glitches, performance issues and even athletes’ appearance.

The title displeased so much that many people took the opportunity to “vandalize”. The game even had the genre changed on Steam to “psychological horror” and “comedy” and became the worst rated game in history. Konami even apologized for the disastrous launch.

eFootball 2022 is available for free for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.