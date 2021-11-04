eFootball: Bug Fix Update Gains Date; see | foot

After becoming a joke during launch, the eFootball 2022 can finally get back on track. Konami has announced that the bug and bug fix update is coming to the new franchise title this Friday, November 5th. In addition to the announcement, the Japanese developer thanked the fans for their patience.

1 of 1 eFootball 2022 Lewandowski — Photo: Reproduction/ge eFootball 2022 Lewandowski — Photo: Reproduction/ge

The community’s thanks for the patience wasn’t just for the flaws eFootball had this first month. This update, which arrives on Friday, was promised for October, but Konami couldn’t finish it in time and decided to postpone the repairs until the beginning of November.

Revolutionary in the franchise that spanned Winning Eleven and Pro Evolution Soccer, eFootball 2022 disappointed legions of fans. Although free, this first version of the game did not reach the goal, which was to move away from the rivalry with FIFA and become a service. Now Konami has a chance to make a fresh start and regain community support.

Read Konami’s announcement in full:

“📢 Version 0.9.1 of eFootball™️ 2022 will be released on November 5th for PC/Consoles.

This update is for bug fixing only. Detailed patch notes will be on our website at the time of release.

Thank you for the patience”