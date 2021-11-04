Elden Ring will have live showing 15 minutes of gameplay tomorrow (04)

Bandai NAMCO announced, this Wednesday (3rd), that it will make a live showing 15 minutes of unprecedented gameplay from Elden Ring. The broadcast will take place tomorrow (04), at 10:45 (GMT), on YouTube and on the publisher’s channel on Twitch.

According to the company, the video will be in English, but will have subtitles in other languages ​​for people from around the world to follow. Check out the link below that is already counting down to launch.

From November 12th, the game will have a closed test, when players will be able to experience the first hours of the story. Applications for this phase started last month and ended last Monday (01).

Also last month, Bandai NAMCO revealed that Elden Ring would be delayed for almost 1 month. The title was scheduled to be released on January 21, 2022, but will be released on February 25th. The justification was that “the depth of the game and the degree of freedom exceeded initial expectations”, so “it was decided to extend the development time for the final adjustments”.

The game is one of the most anticipated of 2022 and promises to evolve several concepts in the soulsborne genre. In addition to a more direct narrative, it will give players a lot of freedom in a gameplay that will mix dark souls and Sekiro. Elden Ring will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.