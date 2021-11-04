Enderson explains that Rafael needs time and sees importance for Botafogo in 2022: ‘It will be whole’

Where is the Rafael? Even with the victory over the Confidence, this Wednesday, this question was in the air on the Botafogo. Alvinegro triumphed for Series B of Brasileirão, but the right-back, the main signing for the season, did not leave the bench.

At a press conference after the match, Enderson Moreira that Rafael needs time. The defender arrived carrying three months without acting, and the coach said that this still weighs heavily on the right-back to feel entirely good in a physical sense.

– Rafael is a contract that we have a lot of affection for. He has been out of Brazil for a long time, coming from a period of great inactivity. The player comes with that enthusiasm to participate soon, but it was interesting that Rafael himself realized he needed more time. From the moment he entered the games he felt a little still, that he was not in ideal conditions. It is important that we are very careful, there is a lot of difference in work, in Europe there are softer fields – he said.

Enderson, however, treats Rafael with affection. The commander explained that the defender is evolving, reaching an ideal physical form, but that Wednesday’s game was not ideal for him.

– We are careful, it is evolving in a positive way. When the game is in character we thought about putting it in, but that wasn’t the case today. Rafael is being fundamental in the dressing room, he is our player with the greatest emphasis in the world of football and he has a simplicity. What happens this year for him is very positive. The next season is when he will start the preparation and be in one piece, it is very important for Botafogo – he completed.

– I’m here evaluating this game and there’s already a question about the next match, there’s no time to take a breath. I have to think a little bit. We have Oyama, who is always coming in, but I want to evaluate and see what we’re going to do. It’s a special, classic game. We are in the final stretch, we have to see how the athletes will recover. You have to be aware of the recovery. Let’s evaluate and think to make the best decision. We have good athletes for this role.