Enem 2021: confirmation card with location of the test is released; site presents instability | Enem 2021

Candidates for the National High School Exam ( And either ) 2021 can now consult the place of evidence in the participant page , according to subscribers. Some students report, however, that the page is experiencing instability.

The exam location is disclosed on the exam registration confirmation card. The document contains, among other information, the registration number, date and time when the test will be applied.

And either: step by step how to consult the place of the test

The card also records that the participant must have certain specialized assistance, as well as treatment by social name, if these requests have been made and approved.

Wanted by g1, the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (inep), responsible for the examination, did not confirm the disclosure.

2 of 2 Participant’s page in error around 2:30 pm this Wednesday (3). — Photo: Reproduction Incorrect participant’s page around 2:30 pm this Wednesday (3). — Photo: Reproduction

The regular edition of 2021 of Enem takes place on November 21st and 28th, with 3,109,762 candidates who had their registration confirmed. The number is the lowest since 2005.

The low number of entries was a direct result of the prohibition in the examination regulations, which does not allow candidates who were absent without justification from the previous edition to be exempt from enrollment in the next edition.

After the MEC decided that it would maintain the prohibition of exemption in these cases, parties and entities sued the Supreme Court (STF) under the argument that many candidates who missed the Enem 2020 were, for example, afraid of taking covid or were with some symptom of the disease.

The STF determined, then, the reopening of registrations for those who lost the right to gratuity for not having attended in 2020.

the determination guaranteed the enrollment of 280,145 students, who will take the exam on January 9th and 16th, 2022. The test for adults deprived of liberty and young people fulfilling a socio-educational measure that includes deprivation of liberty (Enem PPL) will be applied on the same date.