Erasmo Viana, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes are in Roça

Marina Ferrari had more skill in Farmer’s Test and was the seventh person to win the highest post in The Farm 13. Thereby, Erasmus Viana, Rich Melquiades and Solange Gomes face off in the Roça of rural reality. Watch the pedestrian defense speech and vote in our poll.

“Good night Brazil, now is a moment that I really need your support, whoever has been following the program for nearly two months can meet a Bahian who is not lazy about being lazy. When I entered this program, I entered with an open heart, willing to show my vulnerabilities, always willing to evolve as a human being. I have a dream of reaching the final and for this dream to come true, I really need your support.”, spoke the businessman.

“I don’t have much to say, you’ve already seen our trajectory here and it won’t be my request that will make me stay or leave, but my attitudes, from Erasmo and Sol. I really want to stay, if you can vote a lot for me to stay, please help me, I know I’ll come to another farm, take me out in the next one, I still have a lot to show here”, asked the comedian.

“Good night to all fans of this incredible reality that is the Farm. Well, I see myself here representing all women in Brazil who raise their children with a lot of struggle alone and women who have been abused in their relationships. I want to show you that it is possible to overcome these problems in life. Leave me here, because I still have a lot to do for the entertainment of the Brazilian family, as you like it.”, the muse of Gugu’s bathtub defended herself.

