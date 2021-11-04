Erasmus, Rico or Solange? Partial says who leaves today

Erasmo, Rico, and Solange had a bad time this week and ended up in the seventh hot spot of the season. One of them will leave the program this Thursday night (4), but who? We consulted the partial vote for A Fazenda 2021 in the DCI poll to find out which side the public is on in this fight.

How is the vote for The Farm 2021 now?

For now, Erasmo is the participant in this farm with the least favoritism among fans of the rural reality show. In the ‘who should leave’ poll, Pugliesi’s ex adds 47.91% of the more than 34,000 votes cast so far.

The second position in the partial in the vote for A Fazenda belongs to Solange, who so far has 35.33%. The difference between the first and second place is 12.58%.

In the flashlight, and most likely to stay in the game, is Rico. The ex-On Vacation with his ex has so far 16.70% of the votes to leave.

How to vote?

Anyone can vote to help or harm someone in confinement and it is not necessary to create any kind of login on the reality show’s official website to be able to participate in the vote for A Fazenda. The first step is to go to the R7 website, https://www.r7.com/, and then click on the rural reality show tab.

The poll will appear at the beginning of this new page, click on it and note the names and photos of the participants who are in the field. It is important to remember that the vote of A Fazenda on Record asks you to save someone, that is, the votes are to stay! So be careful not to confuse.

After clicking on who you want to vote, select the ‘I’m human’ box and then confirm the decision with the ‘vote’ button. Wait for the system message, which will inform you that your vote has been tallied, and that’s it! You can repeat this process as many times as you like, there is no limit.

Who won the Farmer’s Taste?

Marina was in the hot seat for remaining in the ‘Resta Um’ dynamic, but the digital influencer was lucky and managed to escape the field by winning the farmer’s dispute, on Wednesday night (3). The pawn defeated Solange and Rico in a race that mixed agility, skill and also counted on luck. Erasmo did not fight for the hat, as it was vetoed by Marina during the voting night of A Fazenda that formed this farm, on Tuesday (2).

