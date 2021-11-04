Erasmus, Solange or Rico, who should stay?

After Marina’s victory in this week’s Farmer’s Test, Erasmo, Solange or Rico are officially in the field. The least voted of them will leave the competition this Thursday, the 4th. Who should stay on the program and continue in the competition? Take part in the DCI 2021 Farm poll and give your opinion.

2021 Farm Poll – who should stay?

Also vote who should leave the farm 2021?

Who has already left the 2021 Farm

Six pedestrians have already taken the worst in the 2021 Farm polls and were eliminated from the reality show. In addition, two names also left the competition in a ‘non-traditional’ way: Fernanda Medrado withdrew from confinement and Nego do Borel was expelled.

See the order of the eliminated this season and the percentage of each:

Liziane Gutierrez (26.15% of the votes)

Mussunzinho (23.52% of the votes)

Erika Schneider (30.24% of votes)

Victor Pecoraro (22.82% of votes)

Lary Bottino (9.61% of votes)

Tati Quebra Barraco (15.78% of the votes)

Where to watch elimination night?

The result of this week’s 2021 Farm poll will be released live on Thursday’s program (4th). The edition goes on air, at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time), on Record TV and PlayPlus.

To watch on PlayPlus, there are two options: the free account and the free account. In free mode, in which you need to create an account with name and email, the user has access to the same signal as open TV. For those who decide to pay for the premium version, which costs R$12.90, the station releases the signal from nine exclusive cameras with 24-hour transmission from within the confinement – ​​including breaks.

While the official result is not announced, participate in the 2021 Farm poll here at DCI and answer: who should stay?

How to vote in the poll A Fazenda 2021 do R7

You can now help Erasmo, Solange or Rico to stay on the program with the official vote on Record’s website, R7. First go to https://www.r7.com/, then click on The Farm 2021 tab, the poll will soon be in view.

Check the name and photos of the participants who are competing for your vote and select who you want to save. Then select the ‘I’m human’ box from the robot check. Then confirm your vote and wait for the system message informing you that your vote has been tallied. Ready! Very simple, isn’t it? Repeat the process as many times as you like.

Follow the vote of Fazenda 2021 in the DCI