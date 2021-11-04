Estrela must remove toys like ‘Detective’ and ‘Jogo da Vida’ from the shelves, decides TJ-SP – Country

Maintaining the decision of the lower court of July 2019, the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP) determined that the Brazilian manufacturer Star remove from the shelves several toys with industrial property records of the US company Hasbro. The information is from the G1.

Game of Life, Super Batter, Dr Treat Teeth, Genius, Detective, Face to Face and Combat are proprietary products of Hasbro. However, it has not received the amounts owed by Estrela since March 2008, when the licensing agreement between the two companies was terminated.

In addition to returning the property to Hasbro and removing the products from the shelves, Judge Rui Cascaldi, from TJ-SP, ordered Estrela to destroy the stock of these toys, which are best sellers in Brazil.

Subtitle:

Game of Life is among the products involved in the legal dispute between Hasbro and Estrela Photograph:

Disclosure

Unpaid debt

According to the process, the debt da Estrela with Hasbro already surpasses, in total, the house of BRL 64 million, in view of the non-payment of royalties provided for in an agreement signed between the two companies in 2003. Therefore, both started the court battle.

At the time, the process is in the execution phase and settlement, from which the amounts to be paid are discussed.

Disregard of legal personality

Estrela argues that it may not be able to afford any costs of the process and attorney’s fees if you miss a decision in the future.

Hasbro, in turn, agrees that Estrela would not be able to pay the indemnity to which it was ordered.

Therefore, he asked the Court to disregard the legal personality of Estrela, so that the assets of the companies affiliated to the company and of the partners and managers can be used to pay for the loss.