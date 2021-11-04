‘Eternals’ is banned in some countries for having a LGBTQIAP+ superhero

According to information just published by The Hollywood Reporter, eternal it is banned in some countries in the Persian Gulf region.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar they banned the showing of the new Marvel film due to the participation of an admittedly LGBTQIAP+ superhero in the plot.

In the long, the Brian Tiree Henry character, Phastos, is gay and shares a kiss with her husband, Ben (Haaz Sleiman). Homosexuality is still illegal throughout the Persian Gulf.

eternal, directed by the Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, is scheduled for November 4 this year in Brazil.

the cast brings Richard Madden like Ikaris, Angelina Jolie like Thena, Salma Hayek like Ajak, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Gemma Chan like Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Lauren Ridloff like Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry like Phastos, Read McHugh as Sprite, Barry Kheogan like Druig, and Don Lee like Gilgamesh.

The Eternals were created by Jack Kirby and made their first appearance in The Eternals #1 (July 1976) as a race of superhumans they described as an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth. The original creators of this process, the Celestials, intended the Eternals to be the Earth’s defenders, which leads to the inevitability of war against their destructive counterparts, the Deviant.