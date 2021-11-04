Ethereum breaks historic high and approaches $5000

This Tuesday (02), the Ethereum (ETH) reached a new price peak, 4,636.42 dollars (R$ 26,335), as well as presenting records in other metrics, such as hashrate and ethers burned per day.

Despite losing ground to competitors that allow cheaper transactions, the project managed to reverse this situation with the introduction of EIP-1559, which aims to burn network fees, reducing the offer.

Other updates, such as Altair, have also attracted optimistic speculators with the progress of the protocol’s migration to Proof-of-Stake, an attempt to improve its performance.

Turning Your Weak Into Your Strength

Without a doubt, Ethereum’s weakest point, in relation to its competitors, are the high transaction fees. According to Etherscan, at the time of this writing, a simple ether transfer is costing the equivalent of 93 reais, transaction fees for ERC20 tokens are even more expensive, R$ 286, in addition to costing 880 reais to make a trade using Uniswap .

Despite this, this, which could be a disincentive for investors, is being of great help to the price of Ethereum. Almost 750,000 ethers have been burned since the implementation of EIP-1559, three months ago, this amount represents 19.4 billion reais.

For comparative purposes, MicroStrategy purchased, in dollars, around 18 billion reais in BTC. In other words, so far, this burn is equivalent to the bitcoin purchases by Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, pushing the price of the currency to rise.

This week, Ethereum also registered another record, managed to spend 7 days burning more ether than emitting. This was all a great help for Ethereum to surpass the mark of 26 thousand reais per unit this Tuesday.

hashrate is also on top

As the price of currency rises, more miners are encouraged to participate in network security. Today, an NVIDIA 3070 is earning around 800 clean reais per month, a plate that used to cost between 5 and 10 thousand reais before the launch of the LHR models, which have limited mining performance.

With that, as well as the price, the Ethereum hashrate is also at its all-time high, 813 PB/s, an increase of 70% since the last drop related to China’s mining ban.

Even with so many burned out transaction fees and increased competition, miners are earning more than ever before. According to data from The Block, miners are earning $106 per TH/s, on a weekly average.

Ethereum 2.0

Another great appeal of Ethereum today is its migration to Proof-of-Stake, allowing it to support more transactions per second and consequently lower transaction rates that are currently unfeasible for most people.

Last week, another step was completed in the network, the Altair update. Leaving speculators excited about the possible arrival of ETH 2.0 in the first quarter of 2022.

With this, Ethereum will be able to take back users and projects that have migrated to other blockchains, such as Binance Smart Chain (BSC/BNB) and Solana (SOL). The latter, which is also showing great returns, being the main currency of the year, currently being the fifth largest cryptocurrency in the world.

Finally, Ethereum’s next target is the $5,000 mark. However, it is worth remembering that future network updates, such as the last one mentioned, may already be priced.