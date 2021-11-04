Europe faces real threat of resurgence of the pandemic, says WHO

The head of the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe, Hans Kluge, said on Thursday (4/11) that a region of 53 countries located between Europe and Central Asia faces a “real threat” from resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in the coming weeks or is already experiencing a new wave of infections.

The increase in the number of cases of the disease, close to the record levels reported at the beginning of the pandemic, worries international authorities. The region that includes several countries that formed the former Soviet Union registered almost 1.8 million new cases weekly – an increase of approximately 6% compared to the previous week – and 24,000 deaths weekly – an increase of 12%.

“We are at another critical moment in the resurgence of the pandemic. Europe is back at the epicenter of the pandemic, where we were a year ago,” said Kluge at WHO headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:

Coronavirus Infection with the new coronavirus affects people in different ways. It can cause anything from mild symptoms to severe conditions, requiring hospitalizationGetty Images obesity and Elderly people and people with comorbidities such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, and the immunosuppressed are at increased risk of developing more serious complications from Covid-19Getty Images Covid coronavirus cough At the beginning of the pandemic, the main symptoms associated with the disease were fever, tiredness, dry cough, body aches, nasal congestion, runny nose and diarrheaAndrea Piacquadio/Pexels Coronavirus Almost two years after the confirmation of the first case, with the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, the list of symptoms has undergone some changesGetty Images smell, smell Patients also started to report chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of smell and/or taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also part of the symptomsMicrogen Images/Science Photo Library/GettyImages Coronavirus COVID-19 The Delta variant, first identified in India, spread rapidly around the world and generated a new profile of the disease.Getty Images woman with headache It now resembles a cold, with headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fever, according to a symptom-tracking study by scientists at King’s College London. Boy_Anupong/Getty Images Coronavirus illustration Changing the profile of symptoms is a challenge in controlling the pandemic, as people can associate them with a common flu and not respect the quarantine, increasing viral circulationPixabay mask illustration A study carried out in the United Kingdom, with 38,000 people, showed that the symptoms of Covid-19 are different between men and women. Getty Images Man and woman While they tend to experience more shortness of breath, fatigue, chills and fever, they are more likely to lose their sense of smell, experience chest pain and have a persistent cough.Getty Images elderly covid test Symptoms also change between young and old. People over 60 years of age report diarrhea more often, while loss of smell is less common.Getty Images vaccination illustration Most infected people who have taken both doses of the vaccine suffer from symptoms considered mild, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throatMalt Mueller/GettyImages 0

The WHO representative linked the growth of cases to the relaxation of prevention measures and the low rates of vaccination in some areas. Europe is going through different stages of vaccination implementation. Only eight countries currently have 70% of their populations fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 hospitalization rates more than doubled in the last week in the region cited by the expert. According to Kluge, if this trajectory does not change, another 500,000 deaths could result by February 2022.

The WHO director emphasizes that health authorities today have much more knowledge about the virus, with better tools to fight it. “We must change our tactics from reacting to Covid-19 outbreaks to prevent them from happening in the first place,” he said.