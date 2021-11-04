Even in progress, work on Avenida Vilarinho withstands the storm – Gerais

The reservoir where the water flows has already worked, receiving a volume of almost 10 thousand cubic meters (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The month of November started with rain and Belo Horizonte was already seeing the effects of the works against floods in the capital of Minas Gerais, even before its conclusion. The superintendent of Capital Development (Sudecap), Henrique Castilho, says that, even with works still in progress, Avenida Vilarinho, in the Venda Nova region, did well in the test of the heavy rains of recent days. “These works are practically ready and are helping to contain the problem,” he stated in an interview with Estado de Minas. In the first three days of November alone, it rained 65.6 mm (mm) in Venda Nova, 27% of what was expected for the month in Belo Horizonte – where the weather average was 239.8 mm in November, according to the Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte. Despite heavy rains in recent days, however, there were no records of flooding, which are historical on the avenue.

But, it seems, new tests will come to the region, since the forecast that the rains will continue. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the expectation for today is a partially cloudy sky, with the possibility of isolated rain in the capital of Minas Gerais. It is worth remembering that, in October, the conventional station in Belo Horizonte recorded 240 mm of rain, a volume 129.2% higher than the historical average for the month, which was 104.7 mm.

“We have three important works in progress on Avenida Vilarinho. The first stage of Marimbondo, started in May 2019, is scheduled to end in the first half of 2022, but which is already in operation. This basin will hold approximately 30 million liters of water. It’s already helping a lot,” said Castilho. The work called Crego do Nado – Fireplace and Marimbondo passed the test. This is the first phase of the flood prevention interventions in Venda Nova, which includes works for the treatment of the valley floor and flood control on the Crrego Marimbondo and Crrego Lareira tributaries, with the construction of the Crego Lareira retention basin. The investment was approximately R$40 million, resources transferred by the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), with counterpart from the Municipal Sanitation Fund.

The second stage of flood prevention works on Avenida Vilarinho and Rua Doutor lvaro Camargos includes the implementation of a hydraulic structure to capture surface runoff (collection box) at the Ribeiro Isidoro entrance, located on Avenida Vilarinho and Rua Doutor lvaro Camargos and Rua Maom Ribeiro. The collection structure, in the form of a box, has an area of ​​approximately 2,500 square meters (m²) and a volume of around 10 thousand cubic meters (m³). ”It’s already working, we’re doing the last shots. People get scared when it’s full. But it has to fill. It serves, precisely, to drain the water that runs over the track. It used to fill up a lot and now the basin retains this water, which flows naturally into the stream,”’ he said.

He claims that, due to the last rains, the volume in the structure reached approximately 10 thousand m³. ”If it goes over, it will overflow,” he said. In these cases, he explains that BHTrans and Civil Defense carry out the work of signaling and monitoring the volume of water and, if necessary, closing the site and its surroundings. The investment in this stage was approximately R$12.8 million.

The specialist explains that the third stage is the so-called Grandes Reservoirs – Vilarinho, which began to be built in April. These are works and services for optimizing the macro-drainage system of the Vilarinho, Nado and Ribeiro Isidoro streams for the implementation of two deep reservoirs – Vilarinho 2 and Nado 1 – and mitigation of recurrent flooding on Avenida Vilarinho and Rua Dr. lvaro Camargos.

The planned investment of R$124 million, with funds financed by Caixa Econmica Federal. The execution period for this work is 36 months. According to Sudecap, the two underground reservoirs have a storage capacity of approximately 115 million liters of water each, including the roof slab. “Vilarinho’s problem in general is being resolved. We are working for that”, said Castilho.

Cleaning



He also highlights the importance of actions during the drought period, such as the maintenance of detention basins, cleaning of sewers and roads, galleries, creek valley bottoms, among others. “This, in addition to the preventive work of alerting and raising the awareness of residents of the city’s flood areas,” he said. The participation and awareness of the population are also essential. ” I need to throw less garbage in the street, store the garbage. We still found a lot of pet bottles, plastic bags… This has been a problem. It’s not the solution to the problems, but it helps”, he concluded.