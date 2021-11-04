EVGA truck with GeForce RTX Series 30 boards stolen

A truck loaded with video cards from the manufacturer EVGA was stolen in the United States. The cargo was declared lost in late October, but the company has only just provided more details about the case on the brand’s forums.

The operation took place while transporting the components from San Francisco to an EVGA distribution center in Southern California. The models that were in the vehicle were NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX Series 30, but the manufacturer did not detail which were the versions specifically.

EVGA has already opened an investigation and is cooperating with authorities to locate the components. According to the official statement, the items that are part of the stolen lot will not be guaranteed. The manufacturer also points out that acquiring fruits of criminal activity is also an act considered illegal — the company must now keep an eye on lots being sold in stores and forums to find the parts.

With better latency and streaming performance, GeForce RTX Series 30 graphics cards are some of the most sought-after components in the industry today, both for gaming and cryptocurrency mining.

The line was one of the most affected both by the global shortage of semiconductors and the imbalance between supply and demand, with low inventories since the beginning of sales of the models. In the United States, local values ​​range from US$ 330 to US$ 1.96 thousand.