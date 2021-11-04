Ex-BBB Arthur Picoli opens live by accident and exposes sex in the car: “Sitando Gostosinho”

The crossfit instructor didn’t realize he was live on the social network and had his intimacy exposed to the followers

What happened? During the night of this Wednesday (3), Arthur Picoli made a faux pas by accidentally opening a live stream and exposing an intimate conversation with friends on social media.

While having fun at a Halloween party in Rio de Janeiro, the ex-BBB opened the live without realizing it and it was possible to hear him recount a recent episode in which he was caught by security guards from another club having sex in the car.

“At that other party, I was shitty with cachaça and such, I took the woman into the car, I was scolded by the men in the condominium. The girl sitting tasty and the guy knocking on the window. I said: ‘Wait a minute’. I was pissed, I went back to the party“, he fired during the conversation.

At the time of the revelation, more than 2,800 people were watching the broadcast.

The name of the woman in question was not revealed and, until then, the influencer has not yet commented on the case.

THREATS

In October, Arthur Picoli reached his limit and had to disable social media after becoming a target of threats on the web.

Without giving too much detail, the ex-BBB asked them to stop the attacks in a mysterious outburst before deleting his profile.

